



Moscow: Indian envoy to Russia, Vinay Kumar on Wednesday called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed regional and global issues.





During the meeting, both the leaders also held talks on upcoming high-level bilateral exchanges which would further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Russia shared details of their meeting saying, "Ambassador @vkumar1969 paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov; they discussed contemporary regional and global issues and upcoming high-level bilateral exchanges which would further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."





Earlier today, Ambassador Kumar presented a copy of his letter of Credence to Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrey Rudenko and discussed further steps to deepen India-Russia partnership.





"Ambassador @vkumar1969 met and presented a copy of his Letter of Credence to H.E Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and discussed further steps to deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the Indian Embassy posted on X.





The interaction between the Russian Foreign Minister and the Indian envoy marks the first meeting after the Indian government sent the latter to serve his duties in Moscow.





On March 19, Vinay Kumar (IFS: 1992) was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation.





Russia, which recently underwent elections, has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy.





Since the signing of "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 (during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India), India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship including political, security, trade and economy, defence, science and technology, and culture, the MEA said in a statement.





Under the Strategic Partnership, several institutionalized dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels to ensure regular interaction and follow up on cooperation activities.





During the visit of the Russian President to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the level of a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





"India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence. India-Russia military technical cooperation has evolved from a buyer - seller framework to one involving joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems, the MEA also said.





