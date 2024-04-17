



Kyiv: The Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Harsh Jain, paid a visit to Ivano-Frankivsk on Tuesday and met with governor Svitlana Onyshchuk as well as members of the Indian diaspora in the city.





The Indian envoy also visited Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, met with the university's Rector, Roman Yatsyshyn and interacted with the Indian students.





The Indian embassy in Ukraine took to X, stating, "Amb. Harsh Jain visited Ivano-Frankivsk on April 16. He met Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk, Rector of Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University Roman Yatsyshyn, interacted with the Indian students and met with the members of Indian diaspora in the city. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy."





Last month, India and Ukraine discussed regional and global matters including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and efforts to achieve a 'peaceful settlement', during the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro to New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





During his visit, FM Kuleba met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.





The meeting between Jaishankar and Kuleba held on Friday focused on fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, including in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, health, culture, and education, the statement read.





Both ministers also held a separate discussion on matters related to the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, industrial and cultural cooperation and its working groups.





Moreover, New Delhi and Kyiv agreed to work towards holding the seventh Inter-Governmental Commission meeting later this year.





