



India has successfully tested the new-generation nuclear-capable Agni-Prime ballistic missile, with a strike range from 1,000 to 2,000 km, on 4th April, 2024. This test marks the Agni-Prime’s second “pre-induction night trial,” conducted by the tri-service Strategic Forces Command (SFC) along with the DRDO at around 7 pm, thus sending a big message to Pakistan and China and further strengthens the government’s image of ensuring the security of the nation against adversaries.





The defence ministry confirmed that the test met all the trial objectives, validating its reliable performance. The launch was witnessed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, SFC Chief Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, and other senior officials from the armed forces and DRDO. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, SFC, and armed forces for the successful test, stating that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the armed forces.





The latest Agni-Prime test comes after the flight-trial of the over 5,000-km range Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile with multiple warheads (MIRVs) for the first time on March 11, 2024. The solid propellant fuelled Agni-Prime, the smallest and lightest among the entire Agni series of ballistic missiles, will further bolster the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities once it is inducted after a few more tests.





"Agni-Prime incorporates new propulsion systems and composite rocket motor casings as well as advanced navigation and guidance systems. Significantly, it is also a canister-launch system like Agni-V, which is now being inducted by the SFC," the defence ministry said.





A canister-launch missile -- with the warhead already mated with the missile -- gives the armed forces the requisite operational flexibility to store it for long periods, swiftly transport it through rail or road when required, and fire it from wherever they want.





The Agni-Prime will gradually replace the Agni-I (700-km) missiles in the arsenal of SFC, which also has the Prithvi-II (350-km), Agni-II (2,000-km), Agni-III (3,000-km), and Agni-V ballistic missiles. As of now, all the Agni series of missiles inducted by the SFC carry only a single warhead. The recent flight-test of the three-stage Agni-V with MIRVs, consequently, represents a big leap forward in strategic deterrence for India.





Last month, India successfully carried out the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-V missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) under its 'Mission Divyastra'. By carrying out the test, India joined a select group of nations having such a capability. The MIRV feature ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations.





India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.





MIRV Test





The major announcement on the Agni-V missile from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11th March, 2024 is also a big message to Beijing and further strengthens the government’s image of ensuring the security of the nation against adversaries like Pakistan and China.

India on Monday tested Mission Divyastra — the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-V missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The Prime Minister announced this on social media platform X.

India will be the sixth nation after the P5 countries (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) to have this kind of capability with MIRV technology.

Agni-V is primarily for enhancing India’s nuclear deterrence against China as it has a range of 5,000-7,000 km. In November 2021, India tested the nuclear-capable version of Agni-V successfully. On 15 December 2022, the first night trial of Agni-V was successfully carried out by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) from Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

The new test, however, goes much beyond, officials said.

“This (the latest test) will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations. With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations who have MIRV capability,” government officials said.





