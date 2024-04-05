



Hanoi: The Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Paheredar, which is on overseas deployment at Ho Chi Minh city, conducted joint training on marine oil pollution response with the Vietnam Coast Guard.





During the training, a demonstration of the ship's pollution response equipment was carried out, showcasing the resolve of the Indian Coast Guard for a shared response of marine pollution in the ASEAN region.





In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard stated, "@IndiaCoastGuard ship Samudra Paheredar on #OSD at #HoChiMinh city conducted joint training on Marine oil pollution response with Vietnam Coast Guard."





"During the training, demonstration of ship's pollution response equipment was carried out showcasing resolve of ICG for shared concern of Marine Pollution Response in ASEAN Region.#ICG reaffirms of its commitment for Safe Secure & Clean Seas," it added.





Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar with an integral helicopter arrived at the Ho Chi Minh port of Vietnam on Tuesday as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN countries, the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.





The visit of ICG specialized vessel to ASEAN countries is in pursuance of India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, as announced by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh in the year 2022 at Cambodia during ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting.





According to the statement, the visit aims not only to strengthen ties between the Indian Coast Guard and their Vietnamese counterparts but also to showcase India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of "Atamnirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India".





Additionally, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) aboard ICGS Samudra Paheredar will participate in a Walkathon and Beach Cleanup activities in collaboration with local youth organizations, contributing to the GoI initiative "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan".





The Indian Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard have an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) since 2015, which institutionalized the cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies.





This overseas deployment is in line with the provision of MoU and is a testimony to the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with Foreign Friendly Countries (FFCs).





Prior to arriving at Ho Chi Minh City, ICGS Samudra Paheredar visited Manila, Philippines, demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region.





According to the statement, the visit to Vietnam holds significance in reinforcing bilateral relationships with key maritime partners, crucial for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of the seas in the region, while addressing contemporary maritime challenges.





The statement reads, "ICGS Samudra Paheredar's deployment to the ASEAN region reflects India's shared concern and resolve towards Marine Pollution, promoting maritime safety and security through maritime cooperation, aligned with India's maritime vision encapsulated in "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region."





