

The incidents occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

According to local media reports, at least four people are believed dead, but cops are yet to issue an official statement. Among those injured were a mother and her baby, who are being treated for stab wounds.

The stabbings occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.





Security camera footage broadcast by local media showed a man running around the shopping centre with a large knife and injured people lying on the floor.





Police said a male was shot at the scene of the attack, but it is still not known if the death count of four includes the attacker.





The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.





In a statement, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones. Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders."





The centre is still in lockdown, with shoppers who had been hiding in stores continuing to exit stores as heavily armed tactical response teams move through the centre.





Authorities have advised the public to steer clear of the area, as the vicinity is congested with ambulances and police vehicles attending to the emergency.





Brendan Blomeley, who was inside the shopping centre with his two children during the incident, described the terrifying ordeal. "It was frightening, it was harrowing… We were cowering in a store with hundreds of other people," he told the Guardian.





Aerial footage from TV helicopters captured the sight of heavily armed police navigating the rooftop of one of the buildings in Bondi. Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.





(With Agency Inputs)







