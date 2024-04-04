A resident captured the shot of the Boeing taking circles in Bangalore





Several X users checked Flightradar24 to know the details of the Boeing spotted circling in Bangalore





A video capturing a Boeing flying at low altitude over Bangalore left a section of users on X (formerly Twitter) perplexed, sparking speculation whether it was part of a military drill or pilot-training exercise.





Really low flying plane circling Bangalore near Koramangala / Indiranagar area. This is the 6th circle. Comes really close to ground then takes off again without touching. Military exercise? pic.twitter.com/A9OpoJXIaj — Hemant Mohapatra (@MohapatraHemant) April 3, 2024





"Really low flying plane circling Bangalore near Koramangala / Indiranagar area. This is the 6th circle. Comes really close to ground then takes off again without touching. Military exercise?" Bangalore resident Hemant Mohapatra wrote on X on Wednesday evening, sharing a 12-second clip taking at night.





A few users said that the airstrip of the old airport in Bangalore, in HAL(Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) area, operates as training field for commercial pilots.





Several users who checked real-time flight tracking site Flightradar24 to know the details of the flight said it was a VVIP aircraft.





"What a perfect design VVIP craft #K7067 made yesterday, DEL-BLR-DEL without landing at BLR. Any comments from our aircraft experts," wrote Mohan Krishnan, a retired scientist.





"A Boeing 777-337ER (K7067 belonging to the Indian government, one of two 777s that are sometimes designated as Air India One) was flying loops around HAL today. Looks like I caught sight of it just as it was returning to base in Delhi," another user, Anantha, wrote, sharing the flight path.





In recent years, there have been at least three instances of a loud mysterious sound being heard in certain parts of Bangalore, triggering speculations of whether they were sonic boom. In November 2021, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre confirmed reports of a sound associated with mild vibrations by local residents and said the data was analysed from the seismic observatories for any seismic signatures during the same period and no such indication was found.





Similar instances of a mystery sound being heard in parts of Bangalore were reported in July 2021 and May 2020.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







