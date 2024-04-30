



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that unlike the practice during Congress regime of sending dossiers to Pakistan after the Mumbai terror attacks, the BJP-led government hits terrorists on their home turf.





“During the Congress regime, the news headlines were about India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities. “It used to be big news. Some of our friends in the media used to clap after any such dossier was sent,” Modi said at an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur.





“Today, India doesn't send dossiers. Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai (Today, India kills terrorists on their home turf)," Modi said. “The headlines in Naya Bharat are: Mission LOC, India punishes Pakistan through surgical strikes,” Modi said.





Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" whereby the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each if they come to power." With such a system, the good of the country cannot be expected, Modi said.





“Some people want to make the PM in instalments. They hey have decided to have a PM each year,” he said. Modi said Congress destroyed India's economy during its regime. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “When I speak of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the Prince of Congress suffers from fever”. “Those who looted the country are behind bars. Those who looted the country will have to pay back. And this is Modi's guarantee,” he said.





“The people of our country have always been hardworking and talented, but the Congress party committed the sin of crushing their dreams,” he said. The Congress thought about only one family, but Modi thinks about every family of Bharat, he said. “In 2014 and 2019, you gave us a huge mandate. We utilised it not to snatch anything from anyone, but to provide benefits and ensure welfare. Ours is a government that truly gives strength to social justice,” Modi said.





(With Agency Inputs)







