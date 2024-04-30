



New Delhi: India and Croatia held the 11th session of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Tuesday and both sides discussed the entire range of existing bilateral relations between the two countries.





The session was held in the national capital, wherein, the Indian side was led by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and the Croatian side was led by Petar Mihatov, Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia.





"During the Consultations, the two sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations including strengthening of cooperation in areas of trade and economic, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





Moreover, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges.





A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X, stating, "11th India-Croatia FOC held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secy (West) @AmbKapoor





and Director-General for Political Affairs @MVEP_hr, Petar Mihatov. They reviewed the entire range of bilateral cooperation and also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest."





The two sides also exchanged views on international cooperation including cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral fora.





They further noted with satisfaction the growing cooperation to further strengthen India-EU bilateral cooperation.





They also emphasised the need for an early conclusion of a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial India-EU FTA.





The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. "The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere," it added.





Furthermore, the two nations agreed to hold the next consultations in Croatia's capital Zagreb at a mutually convenient date.





(With Agency Inputs)







