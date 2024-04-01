



One Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.





"One naxalilte has been neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Sukma. His body and weapons have been recovered and the search operation is underway," Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said speaking to ANI.





The encounter took place in the forest near Tetemadgu village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kistaram Police Station.





The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and soldiers from the 208 and 204 battalions of COBRA (COmmando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation.





Further investigation is underway.





Earlier on March 30, an anti-Naxal operation was conducted for 48 hours in Chattisgrah's Narayanpur. During the operation, three encounters took place, an official said.





After the encounter, security personnel recovered 5 kg of IED, including a huge amount of Naxalite material from the incident site, police said. As per the official, during the operation on March 29, 2024, as the police party was searching the jungle hills of Binagunda-Koronar, they were fired upon three separate times between approximately 8:00 am and 12:00 pm by Maoists who had laid an ambush with the intent to kill and loot weapons. The security forces also retaliated in self-defence. The encounter lasted for about 4 hours.





