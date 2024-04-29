



New Delhi: Avani Dias, an Australian journalist claimed that she was not allowed to cover the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Pakistani journalist once again raked up India’s internal matter at the US State Department press briefing.





The US rebuked a Pakistani reporter's questions on allegations of an Australian journalist's claims. Responding to a question by a Pakistani reporter on allegations of denial of Visa renewal to Australian journalist, Avani Dias, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US Department of State, Vedant Patel said, "The Government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That's not something I'm going to opine on from here.





"Broadly, we have been clear with countries around the world about the integral role that a free press plays in the fabric of democracy. That's why we come up here and take questions regularly. But I will let the officials in India speak.", he further added.





