



ISLAMABAD: Just days after five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack at a hydropower project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, a Chinese company has suspended civil works and laid off hundreds of workers at another hydropower project in the same restive province, according to media reports on Thursday.





At least five Chinese nationals, working on the Dasu hydropower project, were among the six persons killed on Tuesday when an explosives-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in Bisham district, in the second suicide attack on the personnel working on the China-backed hydropower project since 2021.





No terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.





