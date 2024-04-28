



India set a remarkable record in December of last year, with its highest-ever smartphone sales to Russia, reaching an impressive $33 million.





India's smartphone export to Russia reached a record-breaking $36 million in February, solidifying India's position as the top export from the South Asian country to the Russian Federation, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry.





In February, India's smartphone exports to Russia increased 12 times on an annual basis and 1.6 times on a monthly basis, reaching a record of $36 million.





In February, retail sales of medicines came in second place with an impressive $27 million, closely followed by wall tiles with $13 million. Notably, shrimp and black tea also made their mark among the top five export items, contributing $10 million and $9 million respectively.





On Thursday, Sputnik reported that trade turnover between Russia and India surged by 5.6%, reaching a new record of $11.2 billion in January-February. This marks the highest trade volume for the first two months of the year.





This significant increase in trade reflects the deepening economic ties between the two countries, underscoring the rising demand for Indian products in the Russian market.





(With Reporting by Sputnik News)







