



Bandipora: In an ongoing encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, two Army personnel sustained injuries on Wednesday. The confrontation erupted when a joint team of the army and the Jammu and Kashmir police initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Renji forest area of Chintibandi village following intelligence inputs about a terrorist hideout. As the security forces conducted a meticulous house-to-house search in the region, terrorists, who were concealed, opened fire. The initial exchange of gunfire resulted in injuries to two soldiers, according to reports.





In response to the incident, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the spot, and search operations to locate the hiding terrorists have intensified. Security forces remain on high alert in the area as efforts continue to track down the perpetrators.





"A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.





Helicopters Aided In Security Operations



Military helicopters have been deployed to support the ongoing security operations. The situation remains tense as security personnel intensify efforts to neutralize the threat posed by the terrorists.





Decline In Violence Since Article 370 Abrogation



Since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, Kashmir has witnessed a notable reduction in violence. Local recruitment into militancy has dwindled, and successful infiltrations have decreased significantly over the past two years.





Decrease In Active Terrorists





Official data indicates a decline in the number of active militants in Kashmir, now in double digits, contributing to fewer encounters between security forces and terrorists.





(With Agency Inputs)







