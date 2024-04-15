



Tel Aviv: The War Cabinet meeting convened by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has started at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other senior officials are in the meeting.





In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently convening the War Cabinet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv."





Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry shared a video on X which showed Israeli Air Force planes intercepting drones and missiles launched from Iran. It asserted that Israel will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect its citizens from any threat.





While sharing the video on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "Israeli Air Force planes intercept drones and missiles launched from Iran against Israel. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens from any threat."





In a major escalation, Iran has launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals.





On Sunday morning, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that 99 per cent of the 300 or so projectiles fired by Iran at Israel overnight were intercepted by air defences.





"This is a very significant strategic achievement," he said in a morning press statement. "The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, combined with a strong fighting coalition, which together intercepted the vast majority of the threats," Hagari said.





In addition, Hagari said that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel."As you can see now, the base is functioning and continues to perform its tasks. In the picture, you can see the runway at Nevatim," he said, showing live footage from the airbase.





"Iran thought it would be able to paralyse the base and thus damage our air capabilities, but it failed. Air Force planes continue to take off and land from the base, and leave for offence and defence missions, including the Adir (F-35) planes that are now returning from a base defence mission and soon you will see them landing," he added.





Following Iran's missile strikes on Israel, War cabinet minister Benny Gantz vowed that Israel will "exact a price from Iran in a way and time that suits us," CNN reported.





He said that Iran "met the strength of the Israeli security system," a reference to the minimal damage caused by the assault involving hundreds of projectiles.





Gantz stated that the attack showed "the world clearly stood together with Israel in the face of the danger." He further said, "this event is not over" and mentioned the need to "build a regional coalition and extract a price from Iran, in a way and at a time that suits us."





He said that Israel still needs to bring home its hostages and secure its borders so that people who have evacuated their homes near these borders can return.





Earlier, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that the confrontation between Iran and Israel is "not over yet."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







