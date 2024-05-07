Pak Huggers: J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and VP Omar Abdullah





National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah pitched for a dialogue with Pakistan over the Kashmir issue on Monday.





“You (India) are talking to everyone. India is even talking to China; a dialogue is ongoing there. Why not that side (Pakistan)? You claim a part of J&K is there. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself says war is no longer a solution. There is no other way but to talk to Pakistan,” Dr. Abdullah said, during a poll rally in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.





In a separate poll rally in north Kashmir, Mr. Abdullah seconded his father on initiating a dialogue with Pakistan.





“The NC always supported a dialogue process (with Pakistan). At least listen to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said friends can be changed not neighbours. Pakistan was, is and will remain a neighbour,” Mr. Abdullah said.





He urged both India and Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere for talks. “It is the responsibility of the two countries to create a conducive atmosphere. We see a new government in Pakistan. By June 4, a new government will come into being in India too. We hope that both countries will work towards a dialogue,” Mr. Abdullah said.





