



Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces ensued in Kulgam on Wednesday and another terrorist was neutralised. The terrorist killed on Wednesday has been identified as Mumin Mir





The development follows a day after a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot TRF, Basit Dar, was eliminated by security forces in the encounter. Dar was on the 'most wanted list' of security agencies and carried a bounty of ₹10 lakh. He was involved in more than 18 cases of killing of police personnel and civilians, the Inspector-General of Police Kashmir said.





Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area late on Monday after they had received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.





The operation continued on Tuesday, with two terrorists eliminated in the ensuing gunfight.





Wednesday saw fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces in the area and the third terrorist was also neutralised.





The third terrorist was identified as Momin Mir. While Basit Dar along with an accomplice was killed on Tuesday, Mir continued to evade security forces and hid on the top floor of a house.





The security forces continued with the search and combing operations on Wednesday, finally cornering and eliminating the third terrorist.





Meanwhile, security forces have intensified the search operations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts to track down the terrorists responsible for attack on an IAF convoy on Saturday. The attack claimed the life of a corporal rank personnel.





(With Agency Inputs)







