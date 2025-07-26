



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a leading defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has secured a significant domestic order worth ₹809 crore (gross) from Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the supply of one of its Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs).





This order is to be executed over a period of three years, providing BDL with a structured timeline to efficiently plan and fulfil the contract.





The exact details of the missile system involved have not been publicly disclosed due to national security concerns. However, industry sources suggest that the order may be related to the Konkurs-M ATGM, a second-generation missile critical to the Indian Army’s armoured infantry vehicles, which BDL manufactures under license with significant indigenisation efforts.





This missile system is known for its precision, capability against heavily armoured targets, and engagement range between 75 to 4,000 meters, enhancing the Indian Army’s combat readiness.





Order Details





Particulars Details Name of Entity Awarding the Order Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited Description Confidential in view of National Security Nature of Order Receipt of order Order Type Domestic Execution Time Period 3 years Order Value ₹809 crore (gross)





BDL has clarified that there are no interests from its promoter, promoter group, or related entities in AVNL, and the order does not constitute a related party transaction. The contract reinforces BDL’s expanding role in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, aligning with government initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, aimed at strengthening self-reliance in critical defence technology.





The receipt of this order significantly bolsters BDL’s revenue prospects and further cements its position as a key player in India’s strategic defence sector. The company has experienced share price appreciation recently, reflecting positive market sentiment tied to its growing order book. This contract complements other large defence contracts BDL has secured earlier in the year, underlining its pivotal role in supplying advanced missile systems to the Indian armed forces.





The ₹809 crore order from AVNL for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to be delivered over three years marks an important milestone for Bharat Dynamics Limited, enhancing its contribution to India’s defence preparedness, indigenous manufacturing capabilities, and long-term revenue growth.





