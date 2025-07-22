



During a White House press briefing on July 21, 2025, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted President Donald Trump’s foreign policy achievements, claiming he had “ended wars, like India and Pakistan.” She stated that Trump continues to pursue a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, actively engages in efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, and has facilitated the release of hostages held by Hamas.





India–Pakistan





Leavitt's claim that President Trump “ended wars, like India and Pakistan” was made in the context of listing global crises addressed during his tenure. However, she did not provide specifics about what actions were taken, which conflict was referred to, or what concrete diplomatic breakthroughs, if any, directly resulted from US intervention under Trump concerning India and Pakistan.





There is no corroborative information from the search results detailing a recent active war between India and Pakistan that was halted as a direct result of President Trump's mediation or diplomacy during 2024–2025. Historically, while tensions between the two nations have persisted, there has been no major full-scale war since the Kargil conflict in 1999, though border skirmishes and crises occur periodically.





Russia–Ukraine





Leavitt emphasised ongoing American efforts to help end the war in Russia and Ukraine, signalling intensive diplomatic activity but not announcing a resolution.





Iran And The Middle East





Leavitt asserted that President Trump’s administration “obliterated Iran's nuclear sites”, suggesting substantial military strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure. Multiple sources confirm that US strikes caused severe damage—especially to the Fordow enrichment site—while some intelligence assessments suggest only one of three targeted facilities was destroyed, leaving the two others with less substantial damage. The extent of the destruction continues to be debated among intelligence agencies and international observers.





Leavitt also cited Trump’s efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. She stated that these diplomatic measures had contributed to the release of Jewish hostages from Gaza, with President Trump expressing optimism about the imminent release of additional hostages, based on ongoing US-backed negotiations in Doha between Israeli and Hamas delegations.





Reports indicate that as of now, 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive, following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and subsequent Israeli response. Trump credited his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, for advances in the hostage negotiations.





Contested Claims And Context





While the White House underscores Trump’s leadership in achieving breakthroughs and advancing peace, many of the administration's claims—such as having decisively “ended wars” or “completely obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capacity—are subject to dispute or lack independent, detailed confirmation, as noted in several intelligence and news reports.





Statements by former Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that significant progress toward a Middle East ceasefire had already been achieved before Trump took office in 2025, though a hostage deal was finalized shortly after his inauguration.





The statements from the White House project an image of President Trump as a key driver of several high-profile diplomatic and military outcomes, yet the factual details and independent assessments provide a more nuanced and sometimes contested picture of his global efforts.