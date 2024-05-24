A total of 205 cadets were conferred bachelor's degree from the Jawaharlal Nehru University during a convocation ceremony of the 146th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, officials said. Besides, 17 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees, the defence ministry said in a statement.





The convocation ceremony was held at the Habibullah Hall at NDA, Khadakwasla, Pune.





Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala and Vice Chancellor (additional charge), Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, was the chief guest at the ceremony.





A total of 82 cadets were conferred degrees in the science stream, 84 cadets in computer science stream and 39 cadets in arts stream.





In addition, 132 cadets of Navy and Air Force also received 'three years course completion' certificate of B Tech stream as these cadets will be conferred with degrees after completion of one-year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics, i.e., the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively, the statement said.





The academic report of Spring Term - 2024 was also presented.





The chief guest congratulated the cadets for successful completion of their gruelling training from one of the premier training academies of world repute.





Earlier, as a prelude to the Passing out Parade, a Cadets' Activity Display exhibiting skills acquired through various aspects of military training was conducted at the Bombay Stadium, NDA.





"It involved spectacular, awe-inspiring acts of combat and adventure. The display was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande. The audience also included various senior dignitaries and the proud parents of the Passing Out Course and the cadets of the 146th course," it said.





The event showcased an ensemble of 270 cadets and 38 horses displaying high standards of training, complete synchronisation of actions and physical excellence, the defence ministry said.





The cadets of the NDA demonstrated a display of jointmanship by undertaking a synchronised 'Tri-Services Attack Demo'. This was succeeded by a display of breathtaking sky-diving by the elite Akash Ganga Team.





The cadets then displayed their physical training standards in a sequence comprising skipping rope exercises and gymnastic manoeuvres. This was followed by a display of musical ride.





The event ended with the tableau formation bidding adieu to the 146th course by the High Horse Team, it added.





