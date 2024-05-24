

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has said, India is changing very fast and in the next 10 years, it will be the 10 trillion dollar economy. Mr Doval said, it will be a major achievement for India and it will become the third largest economy in the world. He said, India will also have the world’s largest workforce.





Mr Doval was addressing the function organised on the 21st Investiture Ceremony of Border Security Force, BSF and Rustamji Memorial Lecture at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The National Security Advisor said, technically India will be the most advanced country in many fields including Semiconductor, Artificial Intelligence, Manufacturing, Defence and Security.





Mr Doval commended the contribution of BSF in securing the country’s borders and it is the world largest border guarding force.





Director General, BSF Nitin Agrawal said, BSF has always been at the forefront of ensuring the security and safety of country’s borders. He said that this force is continuously striving to meet the modern challenges. Mr Agrawal added that besides ensuring border security, the BSF has initiated several programmes like holding medical camps and sports competitions to build goodwill and gain the confidence of border population.





On the occasion, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka were also present.





(With Agency Inputs)







