

Quetta: The daughter of the forcibly disappeared activist Ameer Baksh Baloch, Sadaf Ameer Baloch announced to launch of a social media campaign demanding the safe release of enforced disappearance victims.

In a video statement released on Thursday, she informed that a Baloch rights organization, Baloch Voice for Justice will launch a campaign demanding the safe return of Salman, Asif, and Rasheed, who are among the forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals.





The young activist, Sadaf Ameer Baloch also highlighted that the national media of Pakistan is boycotting and side-lining the serious issue that needs to be addressed.





In a post on X, Sadaf Ameer Baloch also announced the launch of a social media campaign demanding the safe release of social activists Salman, Asif and Rasheed.





Sadaf, who herself has been a victim of enforced disappearance stated that her father was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on August 4 from Kulanch, and the mainstream media never addressed the same.





Sadaf said, "The mainstream media of Pakistan blacked out the issue of enforced disappearances in the country. Currently, not only Balochistan but the entire country has been suffering from the same issue of enforced disappearances. People in thousands have disappeared, and no one knows about their whereabouts, but the mainstream media and the parliamentarians are not at all bothered about the issue. If the purse of a member of parliament goes missing then the entire system is activated for the same. But the serious issue of enforced disappearance has always been taken as nothing but a joke."





Further, Sadaf stated, "I and my family have been repeatedly raising our voice for the safe return of my father Ameer Baksh but no one gives any importance to our demands. The issue of enforced disappearance is a humanitarian issue, and it especially affects the Baloch Community of Balochistan. Every household in Balochistan has been suffering from the same problem of enforced disappearances."





Sadaf also mentioned other families suffering, she said, "Saira and Sadia two girls of my age are also suffering, as three members of their families have forcibly disappeared. Rasheed and Asif have been missing for the last six years and Salman has been forcibly disappeared for 1.5 years but the administration has been passing time and no serious steps are being taken about the matter."





She further demanded that the general public must come together and help the victim's families of enforced disappearances, by participating in the same.





