

Tel Aviv: Israel recovered the bodies of three hostages from a tunnel shaft in the northern Gaza area of Jabalya, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday morning.

The three were identified as Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nissenbaum and Orion Hernandez Radoux.





All were killed on October 7, according to intelligence, the IDF said.





Radoux, a Mexican-French national, was the boyfriend of Shani Louk, whose body was also recently recovered. They were abducted at the Nova music festival. Radoux was a music producer who regularly attended music festivals around the world.





Yablonka, a 42 year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was also at the music festival. He is survived by two children, ages nine and 12.





The 59-year-old Nissenbaum was a Brazilian-Israeli national who lived in Sderot. He was killed while driving to an army base near Kibbutz Re'im. He is survived by two daughters and six grandchildren.





At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 125 remaining hostages, 39 are believed dead.





