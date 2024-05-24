

Beijing: Days after Taiwan's Lai Ching Te was sworn in as the island's President, China launched two-day-long military drills surrounding the nation in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," reported CNN.





According to China's state broadcaster CCTV, as part of the drills, dozens of Chinese fighter jets carrying live ammunition carried out mock strikes against "high-value military targets" of the "enemy" alongside destroyers, frigates and missile speedboats.





The exercises, which began early Thursday and will encircle Taiwan, are the first real test for newly elected President Lai Ching-te as he attempts to manage relations with the island's powerful authoritarian neighbour.





Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China's ruling Communist Party claims it as part of its territory and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.





China said it began joint military drills involving the army, navy, air force, and rocket force in areas around Taiwan at 7.45 a.m. on Thursday. The drills are taking place in the Taiwan Strait, a narrow body of water that separates the island from mainland China, as well as north, south, and east of Taiwan, reported CNN.





They are also taking place near Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, which are just off China's southeastern coast, according to a statement from the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command.





PLA Naval Colonel Li Xi, the command's spokesperson, described the exercises as "a strong punishment for the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a serious warning against interference and provocation by external forces, as per CNN.





Taiwan, in retaliation, has also deployed its own warships to monitor the situation.





This comes as Beijing regards Taiwan's Lai as a "dangerous separatist" because he advocates for the island's sovereignty and distinct identity, reported CNN.





He succeeded two-term President Tsai Ing-wen, marking the Democratic Progressive Party's unprecedented third consecutive term in power. Beijing condemned Lai's inauguration speech, in which he urged China to end its intimidation of Taiwan.





It was, in his inaugural speech after being sworn in as Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, in a stern warning to China, had called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.





In his inauguration address, Lai called on Beijing "to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war."Lai, 64, is a diplomatic veteran in politics, comes from the DPP's more radical wing and was once an outspoken advocate of Taiwan's independence, which Beijing finds unacceptable.





China never forgot his remarks from six years ago, when he referred to himself as a "practical worker for Taiwan independence," even though his opinions have now softened, reported CNN.





Lai, a former doctor and vice president, was inaugurated alongside newly appointed Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who most recently held the position of Taiwan's principal ambassador to the United States.





Beijing publicly despises both the leaders and their party for defending Taiwan's sovereignty. Despite never having ruled the island, China's ruling Communist Party claims it is part of its territory and has threatened to annex the island, using force if necessary.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed



