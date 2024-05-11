PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then Defence Minister George Fernandes, former President APJ Abdul Kalam and R Chidambaram, former director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)





26 years ago, India conducted Shakti, series of nuclear tests at Pokhran, which is considered to be a significant moment for the country's nuclear capability in the field of national security and clean energy.





India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (May 11), recalled the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests conducted under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and stated that the decision by the NDA government has ever since ensured the country's national security.





On the event's 26th anniversary, he also asserted that the current ruling government was following the previous 1998 NDA government's footsteps and working vigorously towards countering terrorism and fortifying border infrastructure.





Taking to his official X handle, the EAM wrote, "This day in 1998, an NDA Government finally exercised India's nuclear weapon option. That momentous decision has since ensured our National Security. The current NDA Government has built on that foundation, robustly countering terror and building our border infrastructure."





He underlined that the political choices made by the respective governments were eventually made taking into consideration the future of Bharat.





This day in 1998, an NDA Government finally exercised India’s nuclear weapon option. That momentous decision has since ensured our National Security.





The current NDA Government has built on that foundation, robustly countering terror and building our border infrastructure.





"The country must know who stands where when it comes to National Security issues. Our political choices are eventually choices about the future of Bharat," he added.





Shakti Series of Nuclear Tests At Pokhran





Today, May 11, 26 years ago, India conducted Shakti series of nuclear tests at Pokhran, which is considered to be a significant moment for the country's nuclear capability in the field of national security and clean energy.





India tested five of its nuclear weapon designs on May 11 and 13 in the year 1998 respectively at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan desert, out of which, the three detonations happened all at once at 15:45 IST on May 11.





These weapons included a 45 kt thermonuclear device, a 15 kt fission device and a 0.2 kt sub-kiloton (i.e. less than 1 kiloton) device.





The other two devices that detonated on May 13 at the same time were also in the sub-kiloton range - 0.5 and 0.3 kt.





(With Agency Inputs)







