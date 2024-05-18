



The joint column of Assam Rifles and Churachandpur Police launched an operation based on specific input and recovered a huge cache of arms, explosives and war like stores in Churachandpur district on 15 May 2024.





Eight weapons and other war like stores were recovered during the operation. The recovery includes one Self Loading Rifle (SLR) with magazine which is likely to have been looted from police station, Four Single barrel Rifles, One point 22 Pistol, Two Improvised Heavy Mortars and ammunitions.





The recovered items have been handed over to Sangaikot Police station, Churachandpur District, Manipur.





(With Agency Inputs)







