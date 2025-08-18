



by Gp Capt (Dr.) RK Narang VM (Retd)





India’s indigenous naval fighter program is facing a significant stalemate, endangering the country’s goal of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in military aviation.





Central to this stalemate is the delay and uncertainty surrounding the development of the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), alongside the Indian Navy’s decision not to participate in the naval variants of the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The TEJAS MK-1 (Navy) prototype, conceptualised early in the 2000s, achieved key milestones such as maiden flight in 2012, deck landings on INS Vikramaditya in 2020, and on INS Vikrant in 2023. However, its heavier weight and limited payload capacity (2.5 tons) rendered it inadequate for the Navy’s needs.





The Navy declined proposals for even limited induction of this aircraft, which marks a setback for indigenous naval fighter advancement and the experience drawn from its development. The Navy also declined engagement in the TEJAS MK-2 naval variant, a 4.5 generation fighter with improved payload and range capabilities.





Instead, the Indian Navy opted to pursue the TEDBF—a twin-engine, larger payload, longer range, and higher capability 4.5 generation fighter believed more suitable for the limited air wing environment of the aircraft carriers and to counter growing Chinese naval air power in the Indian Ocean.





The TEDBF, however, is still in the design and development phase after more than a decade since conceptualisation. It has yet to complete critical design reviews, with funding and approval delayed and first flight now pushed to around 2029-2030 and induction around 2038.





These delays, coupled with the need for distinct supply chains and lifecycle support, complicate its cost-effectiveness and timely deployment.





Meanwhile, the threat landscape has evolved substantially with China inducting fifth-generation fighters like J-20 and J-35 and testing advanced models like J-36 and J-50. In this context, the TEDBF as a 4.5 generation fighter may become obsolete upon induction.





The AMCA, a government-approved 5.5 generation stealth fighter program with larger payload capacity, presents a more promising platform to meet future threats. The Navy does not require fresh approvals to join the naval AMCA development, which has progressed faster and could leverage the experience from the TEJAS (Navy).





The Indian Navy has also already inducted 26 Rafale-M fighters, which further reduces the immediate necessity for TEDBF due to cost and logistic complexities. Importing fighters and potential license production of Rafale-M could undermine indigenous efforts in naval fighter self-reliance, which is crucial given the strategic maritime competition with China.





Thus, the inability to induct the TEJAS MK-1 (Navy), delay in TEDBF, and non-participation in AMCA naval variants put India’s naval aviation autonomy on a precarious path.





Former naval officials have advocated for at least limited induction of TEJAS MK-1 (Navy) for air defence and training roles to gain operational data and improve future designs.





With the TEDBF likely delayed till the late 2030s and the evolving Chinese fifth and sixth generation fighter developments, prioritising naval AMCA participation alongside limited TEJAS MK-1 induction is the recommended course correction.





This approach balances short-term operational needs and long-term technological edge, ensuring India maintains its trajectory toward Atmanirbharta in critical maritime combat aircraft technology and remains strategically prepared for emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







