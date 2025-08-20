



The Government of India has accorded a major boost to the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) airborne surveillance and command capabilities with the approval of the AWACS India project, which envisages the procurement and development of six Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft based on the Airbus A321 platform.





The project, with an estimated cost of ₹19,000 crore (approximately $2.3 billion), will be spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in partnership with Airbus and select Indian public and private sector firms.





This initiative underscores New Delhi’s larger vision of enhancing indigenous defence capabilities, reducing dependence on foreign imports for critical systems, and reinforcing self-reliance under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” framework.





The choice of the Airbus A321 as the base aircraft marks a strategic shift from earlier projects involving smaller Embraer platforms. With significantly greater range, payload capacity, and endurance, the A321-based AEW&C aircraft will serve as a next-generation command and control hub.





These aircraft will integrate active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, mission control systems, and indigenous electronic warfare suites designed by DRDO laboratories, providing the IAF with the ability to detect, track, and monitor multiple aerial and surface targets over extended ranges.





They will seamlessly function as force multipliers, not only enabling real-time situational awareness but also acting as airborne command posts to coordinate the employment of fighter jets, ground-based sensors, and air defence networks.





The approved program emphasises collaboration and indigenous content, with DRDO leading system design and mission integration, while Airbus provides the aircraft platform and technical support for modifications.





Several Indian defence manufacturers and private companies will contribute subsystems, avionics modules, software integration, and ground support systems – ensuring a wider participation of the domestic defence ecosystem.





This will not only strengthen industrial capacity but also transfer critical technologies essential for future indigenous projects. The development and integration process is expected to span approximately three years, following which the aircraft will undergo extensive trials before entering full operational service with the IAF.





Beyond its technical advancements, the AWACS India project carries immense strategic significance. Currently, India operates a limited number of Phalcon AWACS mounted on Russian Il-76 aircraft and smaller DRDO-developed AEW&C platforms on Embraer jets. However, these numbers are insufficient to ensure comprehensive 24x7 coverage of India’s vast airspace and sensitive borders with both Pakistan and China.





The induction of six new A321-based AEW&C aircraft will substantially bridge this critical gap, granting the IAF the ability to monitor adversary air activity deep across borders, manage network-centric operations, and provide early warning of incoming threats ranging from fighter jets to cruise missiles.





This capability is vital in modern warfare, where battles are increasingly determined by information dominance and rapid response to evolving threats.





From a geopolitical and security standpoint, the project reinforces India’s preparedness for two-front contingency scenarios, strengthens deterrence, and signals the country’s determination to develop indigenous major defence technologies.





The decision reflects an understanding that asymmetric threats, precision-guided munitions, and fifth-generation fighter aircraft challenges require robust airborne surveillance and battle management platforms.





By integrating Indian-designed systems, the program will also protect sensitive mission technologies while simultaneously reducing the long-term dependence on external suppliers.





In conclusion, the Cabinet’s approval of the AWACS India project represents not just the procurement of six advanced surveillance aircraft, but a critical leap in India’s defence modernisation pathway.





By blending DRDO’s indigenous expertise with Airbus’s platform and ensuring participation of Indian industry, the program will deliver a cutting-edge capability tailored to national security needs. More importantly, it will expand India’s AEW&C fleet to a level that can provide persistent coverage, enhance joint-force capabilities, and act as a force multiplier in regional power dynamics.





If executed on schedule, these six A321-based AEW&C aircraft could enter service in the latter part of the decade, placing India among the select group of countries with strong indigenous airborne early warning and control systems – a decisive edge in securing national sovereignty in a rapidly evolving strategic environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







