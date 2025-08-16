



The Air Launched variant of the Pralay missile is reported to be at an advanced stage of development, with testing expected in the near future, according to India TV News.





This development is part of the broader efforts by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the tactical capabilities of the Indian armed forces with advanced missile technology.





Pralay itself is a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) designed for precision conventional strikes with a strike range of 150 to 500 kilometres and a payload capacity of 350 to 1,000 kilograms. It features a quasi-ballistic trajectory, which allows it to manoeuvre mid-flight and make its path nearly unpredictable, enhancing its ability to evade interception by enemy air defences.





This missile is solid-fuelled, mounted on a mobile launcher, and capable of high precision strikes against tactical and strategic targets such as command centres, logistic hubs, and airbases.





The air-launched variant aims to extend the operational flexibility of the missile by enabling deployment from airborne platforms, likely broadening the engagement envelope and allowing quicker, more agile responses in battlefield scenarios. With the adaptation to air launch, the missile can be launched from fighter jets or other military aircraft, potentially increasing its range and reducing the time to target.





This missile variant aligns with India’s strategic efforts to build a diverse and integrated missile force, including surface-to-surface, air-launched, and possibly submarine-launched variants. The ongoing development of the air-launched Pralay reflects technological advancement and the need for quick strike capabilities in contemporary military conflicts, given the complexities and improvements in adversary air defence systems.





Moreover, the development of this air-launched missile variant appears to dovetail with India's plans for an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF), a new tri-service command envisioned to unify the country’s missile forces for conventional warfare, separated from the nuclear Strategic Forces Command. The Pralay missile system, with its advanced guidance, navigation, and manoeuvring capabilities, will be a cornerstone of this missile force.





The air-launched version is significant as it enhances the tactical application of the missile, providing the Indian Air Force with a potent quick-reaction strike option capable of precision targeting while potentially operating from safer stand-off distances.





Such developments come amid heightened focus on modernising India’s military capabilities in response to evolving regional security challenges.





The air-launched Pralay missile’s advanced stage of development and upcoming tests mark a critical step forward in India's missile technology program.





This variant boosts operational versatility, enhances battlefield effectiveness, and complements India’s overall strategic missile arsenal by adding a weapon system that combines the advantages of ballistic precision with the flexibility of air deployment.





This ongoing progress underscores India’s commitment to maintaining credible and modern deterrent and combat capabilities in a complex security environment









Agencies