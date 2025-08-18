



The aftermath of Operation Sindoor—India’s swift and precision-guided missile offensive against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in May 2025—has catalysed an intense internal debate over the creation of an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF).





The operation’s success, characterised by the effective use of BrahMos cruise missiles and other indigenous precision munitions, has thrust questions of centralised missile command, joint service integration, and force structure firmly into the national spotlight.





Strategic Trigger: Post-Conflict Realities And Regional Escalation





Operation Sindoor marked a strategic shift; it was not only a punitive strike in response to terrorism but a demonstration of Indian missile capabilities independent of foreign platforms and logistics. The campaign showcased the decisive role of missiles such as the BrahMos—employed jointly by the Army, Air Force, and Navy—and revealed gaps in Pakistan's and, by extension, China's air defence systems.





Concurrently, Pakistan responded by announcing the creation of an Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC), openly modelled on China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF). The ARFC consolidates Pakistan’s missile assets for conventional conflict, heightening the sense of a regional “missile arms race” and tilting strategic stability toward greater escalation potential.





The Rationale: Why An Indian Rocket Force Now?





India currently maintains its major missile assets—BrahMos, Prithvi, Pralay, the evolving BM-04, and the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher—across the three services. This siloed distribution leads to operational fragmentation, slower decision cycles, and inefficiencies in both crisis and peacetime deterrence. In the context of Pakistan and China consolidating their own rocket forces under unified commands, Indian strategic circles argue for a centralised, joint-service Rocket Force that would:





Unify land, air, and naval missile assets for integrated command and rapid response

Enable escalation management by having distinct control over strategic, theatre, and tactical missile assets

Enhance deterrence by providing a clear and credible conventional counterforce

Improve cost-effectiveness and doctrinal clarity by reducing redundancy and streamlining procurement and development





Jointness And Integration





The central question is whether an Indian rocket force would be a joint service organisation—mirroring the emerging “Theaterisation” reforms underway in the Indian armed forces. Under current considerations, the proposed IRF is envisioned as a tri-service command under the stewardship of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), likely headed operationally by a Lieutenant General-equivalent, integrating inputs and operational control from all three traditional services.





Tactical Vs Strategic Asset Control





Debate persists over the demarcation of missile assets: which missiles remain with the services for “tactical” use (e.g., Pinaka, short-range Prithvi), and which are delegated to the IRF for broader, theatre-level “strategic” effect (e.g., BrahMos, Pralay, BM-04). The Pralay missile, with its newly tested 500 km range and advanced maneuverability, and the next-generation BM-04 (up to 1,500 km), exemplify the blurring of lines between tactical and strategic systems. The Pinaka system itself is evolving, with new variants extending to 120 km and even a planned 300 km range, raising questions on classification and centralised control.





Integration With Broader Defence Architecture





The Indian debate is evolving in tandem with the recently announced Sudarshan Chakra Mission, which aims to combine the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) with an integrated, indigenous rocket force capable of both air defence and precision counter strikes—akin to Israel’s Iron Dome but with a distinctly offensive dimension. This integration is designed to create seamless, real-time operational networks for “non-contact” warfare, offering both defensive and offensive reach across domains.





Transition Challenges And Ongoing Discussion





Major institutional changes—including transfer of assets, revised operational doctrines, new command structures, and alignment with jointness reforms—will be necessary. Realignment will affect procurement, training, and the development of interoperable C4ISR systems. There are ongoing strategic, doctrinal, and bureaucratic debates over jurisdiction, interoperability, and peacetime versus wartime operational control. The possibility of friction exists as entrenched service cultures and interests adjust to a highly integrated, joint-command paradigm.





Comparative Table: Missile Forces of India, China, And Pakistan





Feature India (Current/Proposed) China (PLARF) Pakistan (ARFC) Organisational Model Siloed (Army, Navy, IAF) / Moving to joint IRF Unified Rocket Force under CMC, 6 op. bases New ARFC for conventional missiles Nuclear Control Tri-service SFC CMC Direct Control over nuclear assets Separate Strategic Forces Command Conventional Missiles Distributed, soon unified w/ IRF Integrated, joint theatre command coop. ARFC: centralises SSMs & cruise Notable Missiles BrahMos, Prithvi, Pralay, BM-04, Pinaka DF-11, DF-15, DF-21, DF-26, CJ-10, etc. Shaheen, Nasr, Babur, Fatah-IV, A-100 Jointness/Integration Growing (part of broader reforms, IACCS) Advanced, emphasises integrated ops Centralized, modelled on PLARF Key 2025 Developments Operation Sindoor, Sudarshan Chakra, IRF debate Re-org, increased theatre integration, new arms ARFC declared (Aug 13), post-Sindoor





Conclusion: An Unfolding Transformation





India’s momentum toward an Integrated Rocket Force is gaining forceful new relevance in 2025 amid regional missile build-up and the lessons of Operation Sindoor. The ambitions are clear: a centralised command to ensure jointness, swift response capabilities, effective escalation control, and credible deterrence.





However, the precise structure, service integration, and operational doctrine remain in a contentious and lively phase of high-level discussion, paralleling India’s structural reforms and growing focus on self-reliance and advanced indigenous technological integration.





As regional adversaries consolidate and modernise their own rocket forces, India is likely to move decisively toward a joint-service, theatre-level Rocket Force—integrated not just in name, but in technology, operations, and doctrine—marking a new era in South Asia’s military equations.





IDN (Synthesised from multiple news reports)







