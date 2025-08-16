



The Akash-NG (New Generation) Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) system is currently in an advanced stage of user trials with the Indian Armed Forces, highlighting a critical phase toward its operational induction.





Developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with production contributions from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Akash-NG represents a significant technological leap in India’s air defence capabilities, aligned with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative.





These ongoing user trials are particularly focused on validating the system’s performance in high-altitude, cold-weather conditions, crucial for defending India’s Himalayan border areas, especially in regions like eastern Ladakh.





The harsh environment of rarefied air, sub-zero temperatures, and challenging mountainous terrain provides a rigorous testing ground to ensure the missile’s propulsion, seeker, and other electronic systems function flawlessly under the most demanding conditions.





The Akash-NG system builds on the success of earlier Akash variants, with substantial upgrades such as an extended interception range of 70 to 80 km compared to the 25 to 30 km range of its predecessors.





It also features a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, an indigenous Ku-band active radar seeker, and an active electronically scanned array Multifunction Radar (MFR) combined with an optical proximity fuse.





These enhancements enable it to accurately detect, track, and neutralize a variety of fast, agile aerial targets including hostile aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles, and also counter low radar cross-section threats effectively.





During trials, user teams from the Indian Army Air Defence Corps, DRDO, BDL, and BEL conduct rigorous performance assessments against simulated threats such as high-speed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) and cruise missiles.





These tests are designed to validate the missile’s high maneuverability, accuracy, and its electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) capabilities, ensuring reliability even against sophisticated enemy countermeasures. The trials also emphasise multi-target engagement, tactical mobility with cannisterised missile launchers, and quick reaction times, where Akash-NG can fire multiple missiles within seconds once targets are acquired.





The performance evaluations at altitude levels up to 20 km aim to mimic real operational scenarios in the Himalayan border regions where air defence systems must operate despite low atmospheric density and freezing temperatures. The missile’s reduced ground footprint and enhanced mobility make it suitable for rapid deployment in these sensitive frontier zones.





The successful completion of these user trials is expected to lead to the formal induction of the Akash-NG system into the Indian Army and Air Force inventories.





This will considerably strengthen India's layered air defence network, providing a multi-tier shield capable of countering modern aerial threats and enhancing border security. The system’s near 96% indigenous content, supported by a wide array of Indian industries, also marks a strategic step in reducing dependency on foreign military technology.





The Akash-NG’s ongoing user trials are a decisive step in validating a state-of-the-art, indigenous surface-to-air missile system designed to bolster India’s air defence readiness, particularly in its strategically critical high-altitude border areas.





Its advanced features, successful high-altitude performance, and multi-threat engagement capability represent a significant advancement in India’s defence technology and operational preparedness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







