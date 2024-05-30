



Contract negotiations between the Indian and French governments for acquiring 26 Rafale-Marine Fighter Jets worth ₹50,000 crore have begun.





The negotiations, set to begin on May 30, 2024, represent a significant step forward in the two countries’ defence cooperation.





The French team, which includes defence ministry officials and industry giants such as Dassault Aviation and Thales, will meet with their Indian defence ministry counterparts to negotiate the fighter jet deal designed for the Indian Navy.





The acquisition of these advanced aircraft is critical to India’s naval strategy.





The country plans to operate them from both INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, its powerful aircraft carriers.





The Indian Navy, under the direction of its Chief, is determined to accelerate the project timeframe to ensure that these jets are completed and incorporated into its fleet as soon as possible.





France had immediately submitted its response to India’s proposal for buying the 26 jets in December itself. The Indian side has conducted a detailed study of the French bid, including the commercial offer and other contract details, officials said.





Since then, the Indian Navy has thoroughly examined the French bid, evaluating the monetary elements and the detailed intricacies of the proposed contract.





As the negotiations progress, both parties prepare for intense conversations, aware of the significance of the government-to-government contract.





Indian officials are preparing for challenging or tough discussions with their French counterparts to complete the negotiations before the end of the financial year.





The Indian Navy’s efforts to expand operational capabilities by acquiring Rafale-Marine fighter jets demonstrate its determination to strengthen its defence capabilities.





As negotiations continue, the emphasis remains on establishing a streamlined process that allows for the timely integration of these advanced aircraft into the Indian Navy’s fleet.





The Indian Navy seeks to acquire 26 Rafale Marine jets for operation from its aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The Navy Chief has directed his team to expedite the project timeline to ensure early finalization and induction of the jets.





