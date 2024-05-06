



Cuttack: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday reiterated that India will get a permanent member seat at the United Nations Security Council and this would happen faster if the country has a Prime Minister to whom no one can say 'no'.





"This is a very difficult period. And more important, who do you trust? Who do you want to see in charge of this country? Who do you think will take this country through this challenge? And you asked about Security Council. I have confidence we will become a member. But we will become a member faster if we have a strong prime minister to whom the world cannot say no. And that is what we are trying to do," EAM said during an interactive session in Odisha's Cuttack.





India has long sought a permanent seat in the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.





US has also offered support for reforms to United Nations institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).





The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.





The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA.





Ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra', vowed to pursue permanent membership for the country in the United Nations Security Council.





In its manifesto released on April 14, the BJP stated, "We are committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat's position in global decision-making."





Earlier in January, EAM Jaishankar stressed growing global support for India's permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council and said that sometimes things are not given generously, and one has to seize them.





"With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support...The world does not give things easily and generously; sometimes you have to take them," the EAM said while responding to a question about a permanent seat for India at the UNSC. He made the remarks at 'Manthan': Townhall meeting in Maharashtra's Nagpur.





