

Naypyidaw: Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur met Myanmar Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Than Swe in Naypyidaw on Tuesday and discussed the various aspects of the multifaceted relations between two nations.

During the meeting, Thakur also presented a copy of his credentials to Myanmar's Deputy PM.





Indian Embassy shared details of their meeting on X, saying, "Amb. @AmbAbhayThakur met H.E. U Than Swe, Dy. Prime Minister & Foreign Minister in Naypyitaw today. They had a wide-ranging discussion on various aspects of the multifaceted relations between India and Myanmar. Amb. also presented a copy of his Credentials to him."





The Indian Embassy further said that the envoy also met Permanent Secretary, Daw Marlar Than Htike, Director General of the Protocol Department, U Wunna Han and DG Political, U Than Htwe at the MFA, Myanmar on Tuesday.





Last month, Abhay Thakur was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.





According to MEA, India-Myanmar relations are rooted in shared historical, ethnic, cultural and religious ties. India and Myanmar share a long land border of over 1600 km and a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal.





"A large population of Indian origin (according to some estimates about 2.5 million) lives in Myanmar. India and Myanmar signed a Treaty of Friendship in 1951," MEA added.





High-level visits have been a regular feature of India-Myanmar relations for several years.





The Government of India is actively involved in over a dozen projects in Myanmar, both in infrastructural and non-infrastructural areas. These include upgradation and resurfacing of the 160 km. long Tamu-Kalewa-Kalemyo road; construction and upgradation of the Rhi-Tiddim Road in Myanmar; the Kaladan Multimodal Transport Project; etc.





During the 3rd India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee in October 2008, it was agreed that Border Trade at the existing points would be upgraded to Normal Trade so as to promote bilateral trade between the two countries. Notifications to this effect have been issued by both sides.





India and Myanmar signed a border trade agreement in 1994 and have two operational border trade points (Moreh-Tamu and Zowkhatar -Rhi on the 1,643 km long border. A third border trade point is proposed to be opened at AvakhungPansat/Somrai.





(With Agency Inputs)







