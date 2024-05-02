

New Delhi: The Indo-US joint working group, operating under the Defence Tech and Trade Initiative (DTTI), convened for a pivotal two-day meeting in New Delhi to bolster defence collaboration between the two nations, the Indian Air Force said.

The meeting held on Monday and Tuesday was led by Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and American Brig Gen Joel W Safranek, the co-chairs of the group, the discussions centred on leveraging the respective strengths of both partner nations to enhance defence cooperation and co-production.





During the intensive sessions, key officials, including Brig Gen Joel W Safranek and Air Vice Marshal George Thomas, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans), delved into strategic plans aimed at deepening bilateral defence ties. The focus was on overcoming challenges through partnership and cooperative research, in line with the objectives set forth by the DTTI mechanism established in 2012.





Earlier last month, lauding the partnership with India, the United States Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin said that the deal between the two nations to produce jet weapons in collaboration is revolutionary.





Underscoring that India and the US are also co-producing an armoured vehicle, Austin said that such joint ventures will provide great capabilities.





The landmark jet engine deal was revealed in June of last year, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic official state visit to the US. To produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force, General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics signed a memorandum of understanding.





