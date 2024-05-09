



Tel Aviv: Israeli ground forces launched an operation in the Zeitoun area of central Gaza, targeting Hamas infrastructure and killing terrorists, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday morning.





The operation began with a series of intelligence-based aerial strikes on approximately 25 terror targets, including military structures, terror tunnels, observation posts, sniper posts, and other terror infrastructure.





Overnight, the IDF detected numerous rocket launches from the area of Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing. All of the rockets fell in Gaza without reaching Israeli territory.





On Sunday, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at Kerem Shalom, killing four soldiers and forcing the crossing's closure. Of all the Gaza crossings, Kerem Shalom is equipped to handle the most humanitarian aid. The crossing reopened on Wednesday.





"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to deliberately endanger Gazan civilians and carry out terror attacks from within civilian areas to attempt to attack Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Moreover, the terrorist organization continues to fire launches from populated zones in the area of Rafah toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing to attack IDF troops, as well as the functioning of the crossing," the IDF said.





At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead.





