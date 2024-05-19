Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajesh Kumar Singh expects India to liberalise further in the third term of the Narendra Modi government.

1. India's EV policy: Not just Elon Musk's Tesla, but Singh believes that India's new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy will attract many foreign companies.





He also said that two multinational companies have already given commitments to invest in the tyre sector as the government gave some import relaxations for manufacturing in India.





2. FDI liberalisation: Singh said that India can further liberalise the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms in those "pockets that are left" and where there is a scope of liberalisation.



