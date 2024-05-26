



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one person following searches in gun shops and other locations in Mizoram in an arms, ammunition trafficking and explosives smuggling case.





A total of six locations, including two gun shops were extensively searched in the Aizawl district of Mizoram, leading to the arrest of Solomona alias Hminga.





The agency said it seized a large quantity of explosives material, ammunition, digital devices, documents and other incriminating materials during the crackdown.





Solomona is the second accused to be arrested in the case, relating to the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosives in north-eastern states.





The case was registered on December 26, 2023, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and UA(P) Act following credible information about a large-scale illegal arms, ammunition and explosives supply network operating in the north-eastern region of the country.





NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had established a network in the bordering areas of Myanmar and Mizoram to procure and transfer arms and ammunition, and also smuggle explosives into Mizoram and Manipur from across the Myanmar border.





Lalmuanawma alias Mangliana, who was arrested earlier in the case, was originally from Myanmar and, with the help of his Myanmar-based associates, was supplying arms, ammunition and explosives in Mizoram and Manipur.





"He was also involved in sending supplies of arms and ammunition to Myanmar-based armed groups, as per investigations," said the agency.





The investigations, which are continuing, have further revealed that hawala channels were being used to transfer payments for arms and ammunition trafficking, added the NIA.





