USIBC Managing director Alexander Slater (left), ISRO chairman S Somanath (centre) and US Ambassador to India His Excellency Eric Garcetti





Bangalore: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited Bangalore to meet with space sector business leaders and entrepreneurs. Garcetti, along with US Consul General Chris Hodges held a meeting with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath and discussed space collaboration, including the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission, known as NISAR.





During his visit to Bangalore, Garcetti also spoke with industry leaders and members of the American Chamber of Commerce India, focusing on the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) as an important mechanism for expanding the strategic security and technology cooperation between two nations, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India press release.





He visited the Science Gallery Bangalore, India's first independent, not-for-profit public institution for research-based engagement, and viewed the "Carbon" exhibition, according to the press release.





In a press release, US Embassy and Consulates in India stated, "US Ambassador to India visited Bangalore this week to hold a meeting with sector business leaders and entrepreneurs to spotlight robust economic and commercial relations between the United States and India that will, transform the coming century, from the seabed to the stars."





US envoy Eric Garcetti delivered a keynote address at the US-India Commercial Space Cooperation Conference: Unlocking Opportunities for US Industry and Indian Space Start-Ups, a space industry gathering focused on joint space exploration, launching satellites, and training astronauts, according to the press release.





He said, "I am delighted to be here today in Bangalore to participate in the U.S.-India Commercial Space Cooperation Conference. It is an honour to share the stage with ISRO Chairman Dr. Somnath as we unlock commercial opportunities to propel our partnership to the stars and beyond. Today's program is just one of the many ways the United States and India are moving forward to expand space cooperation into the stratosphere."





On May 25, Eric Garcetti held a meeting with the former world champion blind cricket team to learn from the diverse team and witness their skills first hand, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India press release. He extended his best wishes for the team's upcoming tour to the US to promote blind cricket ahead of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.





Garcetti's first visit to Bangalore underscored the shared commitment of the US and India to leverage technology and innovation for societal progress, laying the foundation for enhanced collaboration and strategic partnerships in commercial space exploration.





On May 22, Eric Garcetti said that the United States International Development Finance Corporation is investing USD 3.8 billion to meet India's renewable energy and infrastructure goals.





While addressing the event on 'Indo-US Space Co-operation' in Mumbai last night, the US envoy added that along with the renewable energy and infrastructure goals, the US is also supporting agricultural, healthcare and financial services.





He also expressed delight to share that the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment is growing with new partners.





"I am delighted to share tonight that the United States-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment, which is a public-private partnership between our two great nations to advance women's economic security in India, is growing with new partners," he said.





"The United States International Development Finance Corporation is investing USD 3.8 billion to meet India's renewable energy and infrastructure goals while supporting agricultural, healthcare and financial services," Garcetti said.





Moreover, Garcetti said that the two nations are not just moving forward on development, but are moving forward on technology. He said, "You know, technology will define our lives."





"Reaching our full economic potential means harnessing the very best in our own nations and connecting this alliance together of the US and India to see what we can do for the world," he added.





