



Santirbazar: Tripura Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals for entering Indian territory illegally and moving around suspiciously in the Santirbazar main market in South Tripura district on Saturday.





The police were reportedly on mobile duty in the market when they saw that a group of five people were randomly roaming in the market. The cops detained them and after preliminary interrogation, they divulged that all of them were Bangladeshi nationals.





Sanjib Laskar at Santirbazar Police Station said, "Prima facie evidence suggests that all of them entered through the Kailashahar border in Unakoti district. When asked, they revealed that they were forced to enter India to get some work. We are forwarding them before a court with a prayer for police remand."





On being asked whether they had associates in other parts of the state, Laskar said that they will try to find out the border touts who are involved in the infiltration.





He said, "This is why we have sought police remand. We shall try to find out the border touts who are involved in the infiltration and who are the people acting as local support."





(With Agency Inputs)







