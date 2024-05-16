



Pakistan did a successful test launch of the “Fatah-II” guided multi-launch rocket system. Pakistan’s weaponry is getting better, and this event is a big step in that direction. The Fatah-II rocket system was made to hit targets up to 400 kilometers away with great accuracy. It can get around and get past missile defence systems because it has a sophisticated tracking system and a unique ability to change its path and move around.





Chinese Sales





The overall design of the artillery system and notably the Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL reveals it as a Chinese supplied system. The TEL especially marks a close resemblance to the Chinese made Weishi rocket series.





Observation And Recognition





Senior army officials, scientists, and engineers watched the flight test of the Fatah-II rocket system to make sure it went well and efficiently. After the launch went well, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and top military officers praised the troops and scientists who worked on it. They did this to show how important this military technology advance was to the whole country.





Adding Fatah-II to Pakistan’s artillery divisions is meant to improve the army’s ability to hit faraway targets with pinpoint accuracy. It is expected that this induction will greatly improve the destructive power and range of the country’s conventional military assets.





About Fatah-II Guided Rocket System





This solid-fuel, surface-to-surface missile has a longer range of up to 400 km and better accuracy thanks to a more modern guidance system.





It can work in a range of weather conditions and is successful against a wide range of targets, which improves Iran’s tactical capabilities.





More About Pakistan’s Artillery Divisions





Pakistan’s artillery divisions, which are an important part of its military policy, use both self-propelled and towed artillery a lot. The main types of weapons are M109 howitzers from the United States and NORINCO SH-15 artillery systems from China. Pathfinder and rocket weapons, like the A-100 rocket launcher, are used by Pakistan’s strategic units. The Army Strategic Forces Command, a well-known division, is in charge of ballistic missile activities. In the past, artillery units were very important in the Indo-Pak wars. They used strategies that combined artillery fire with infantry maneuvers in mountainous areas. This was especially clear in the battles of 1965 and 1971.





Fact Sheet: Pakistan’s Rocket Artillery





All rocket artillery weapons are supplied by foreign sources, and the bulk of the artillery is supplied by China.





KRL Ghazab — (40 km) A-100E — (120 km) (China) Fatah-I — (140 km) Fatah-II — (400 km) – Testing Phase Fatah-III — (450 km) – Under Development Fatah-IV — (700 km) -Under Development





