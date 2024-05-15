

Kathua: Security forces arrested a Pakistani intruder from a village located near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Tuesday. The Pakistani intruder was identified himself as Zahir Khan, a resident of Karachi.

He was arrested from Milan de Khui village near the LoC in the Pallanwala area of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday. The individual was observed behaving suspiciously by a police team and was subsequently escorted to the nearby police post.





Upon interrogation, he revealed his identity and asserted that he had unintentionally crossed the border from across the border. Officials have filed a case against the arrested person under pertinent sections of the law, and investigations are underway.





Search Operation In Kathua





A large-scale search operation was initiated near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district after reports of suspicious movement involving at least five individuals, suspected to be terrorists.





In Kathua district, the officials said that a joint search operation was launched by the police, army, and Border Security Force (BSF) in the village of Juthana in the Rajbagh area. The operation was initiated on Tuesday morning following reports from villagers regarding the presence of five suspected terrorists who were reportedly in search of food.





Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain along with Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora reached Kathua to supervise the anti-terror operation.





According to villagers, a group of at least five suspected terrorists entered into a house and sought food.





However, they fled the scene after getting suspicious that their movement was reported to the security forces, they said.





SIA Conducts Searches At 11 Locations In South Kashmir





Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at 11 locations in three districts namely Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian of south Kashmir during the early morning hours today.





These searches were conducted by SIA in connection with the ongoing investigation of the case, pertaining to the killing of non-local street vendor Raja Sah on April 17 at Jablipota, Bijbehara to ascertain larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing.





During searches, various articles including mobile phones, electronic gadgets and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized in the case which shall be forensically examined and analysed during investigation in the case.





(With Inputs From Agencies)






