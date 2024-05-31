



New Delhi: Ravi Shankar has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.





Presently, Shankar is the Additional Secretary in the ministry.





Further, MEA said that Shankar is expected to take up the assignment shortly.





India has an extensive bilateral relationship with Ukraine, spanning all spheres of cooperation. India was one of the first countries to recognise Ukraine.





The Government of India recognised the Republic of Ukraine as a sovereign country in December 1991 and established diplomatic relations in January 1992.





India is Ukraine's largest export destination in the Asia-Pacific and the fifth largest overall export destination.





