



New York: After receiving the prestigious 'United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year' award for the year 2023, Major Radhika Sen, an Indian woman peacekeeper who served with the UN mission in Congo, highlighted the importance of gender-sensitive peacekeeping.





In an impassioned acceptance speech resonating through the halls of the United Nations, she said, "We as peacekeepers should continue to address the needs of all those affected in the conflict and act as a role model for society to implement a gender-sensitive approach for lasting peace."





Representing both MONUSCO and her homeland, India, Major Sen's remarks encapsulated the tireless dedication of peacekeepers to fostering inclusive and sustainable peace processes.





"This award is special to me as it recognises the hard work put in by all the peacekeepers working in UNESCO's challenging environment," Major Sen expressed, acknowledging the collective effort of her colleagues.





Addressing the critical issue of gender equality in conflict zones, Major Sen highlighted the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls, emphasising the urgent need to mainstream women in nation-building efforts.





Major Sen expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her engagement platoon and Major Soumya Singh, her second-in-command, as well as the guidance from her contingent and the cooperation of mission stakeholders. She extended heartfelt appreciation to MONUSCO for appointing Captain Cecilia Arzua as a gender advisor and mentor, enriching their contributions.





"I encourage the United Nations and member states to tap into the rich network this award has created," Major Sen urged, emphasising the importance of broader engagement in gender-sensitive peacekeeping.





Major Radhika Sen of the Indian Army has been awarded the prestigious 'United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year' award for the year 2023. She is the second Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award, following Major Suman Gawani, a co-recipient in 2019.





This accolade comes in recognition of her outstanding contributions to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in United Nations peacekeeping operations.





Major Radhika Sen was deployed to MONUSCO (the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) from March 2023 to April 2024, where she took charge as the Engagement Team Commander of the Indian Rapidly Deployed Battalion.





Meanwhile, at the same programme, "the Secretary General awarded the Dag Hammarskjold Medal to honour Naik Dhananjay Kumar Singh, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His professionalism and dedication will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with his family and honour his legacy of service to the cause of peace".





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







