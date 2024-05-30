

Washington: US Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell is set to host China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in Washington today (Thursday), reported Voice of America (VOA).

The talks are aimed at maintaining open communication channels to prevent miscalculations and unintended conflicts, especially during the ongoing times of tension.

The two officials are expected to hold two hours of face-to-face discussions, following which, they will have a working lunch at the State Department.





Later in the afternoon, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer will continue discussions with China's Vice Foreign Minister, reported VOA.





Ma Zhaoxu's visit follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Shanghai and Beijing in April.





According to the officials, it builds on the US's intensive diplomacy with the PRC to responsibly manage competition in the relationship, even in areas where the two countries disagree.





"As we continue to take actions to protect our interests and values and those of our allies and partners, we are also using face-to-face diplomacy with the PRC to clearly and directly communicate our positions and intentions, and make progress on bilateral, regional, and global issues that matter to the American people and the world," a State Department spokesperson said.





A spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ma will also "interact and communicate with representatives from various sectors in the US" during his visit from May 30 to June 2.





Last month during Blinken's visit to Beijing, he voiced "serious concern" regarding China's support for Russia's defense industry, warning Chinese leaders that Washington could impose sanctions on the matter, reported VOA.





However, China defended its approach to Russia, adding that it is only engaged in normal economic exchanges with a major trading partner.





Earlier on Wednesday, Campbell renewed the US warnings. He said Chinese support was helping to revitalize Russia's military capabilities, including long-range missiles, artillery, drones and battlefield tracking.





During his visit to Brussels, the State Department's second-highest diplomat emphasised the urgent need for European and NATO countries "to send a collective message of concern to China about its actions, which we view are destabilizing in the heart of Europe."





The latest US-China talks are set to be held just days after China conducted a large-scale, two-day military exercise involving 111 aircraft and 46 naval vessels around Taiwan, VOA reported.





Moreover, Washington has strongly urged Beijing to exercise restraint and has reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.





Meanwhile, on May 23, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China and Taiwan Mark Lambert met virtually with PRC's Director-General for Boundary and Ocean Affairs Hong Liang.





During the meeting, US official Lambert expressed profound concerns regarding the People's Liberation Army joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan.





