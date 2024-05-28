



Bangalore-based space tech start-up Pixxel is on course to launch six satellites in 2024, as it had shared earlier, using rockets of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, said chief executive Awais Ahmed.





“We will likely to have launches on both SpaceX and PSLV (ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). But that is a decision that is purely dependent on the timeline of our satellite readiness and the launches itself," Ahmed said.





In February, during the inauguration of its 30,000-sqft facility in Bangalore, the company had announced its plans of launching six hyperspectral imagery satellites that, as a part of a larger constellation of satellites, would help address the needs of key industries such as agriculture, energy, forestry, and environmental monitoring.





These developments come at a time when several Indian space tech startups, buoyed by policy-level push from the government and vigorous interest from venture capitalists, are trying to establish themselves in an industry which has been pegged at $44 billion by 2033.





"In case of SpaceX, it is dependent on the timing of its Transporters," Ahmed said. SpaceX's Transporters are dedicated rideshare missions designed to carry multiple small satellites into space. These, according to him, are usually on time. However, in some cases delays have been seen.





However, in cases of ISRO's PSLV mission timelines, the launches are dependent on the primary satellite. The main or primary satellite, usually the largest and most significant payload, determines the primary mission parameters such as orbit and launch schedule.





"In case of ISRO's launch, we are dependent on the primary satellite which, if gets delayed, the launch has to get delayed. So we have to wait for that. But if the SpaceX mission is up earlier, we might launch on that. Although nothing concrete, there will be likely two launches, one with SpaceX and another with ISRO," Ahmed said.





In 2022, Pixxel had launched its Shakuntala (Technology Demonstrator-2) satellite using the SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. Till now, including Shakuntala, the start-up has launched three satellites, with its last launch taking place in November 2022.





In the start-ups' spacecraft manufacturing facility MegaPixxel, which has the capability to produce 40 large satellites in a year, Ahmed said they are working on around nine satellites currently. "There'll be more than we will add on second half of this year, and then more next year," Ahmed said.





