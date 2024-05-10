

Washington: The Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, will embark on an official visit to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh from May 10-15, the US State Department said.

Lu's trip will strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the State Department said in a release on Thursday (local time).





"In Chennai, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with Consulate personnel to bolster bilateral engagement in southern India," the State Department release read.





Following his India visit, the US top diplomat will travel to Colombo to engage with officials from across the political spectrum and deepen the United States' partnership with Sri Lanka.





"In his meetings, he will reaffirm the United States' support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery, as well as the importance of a robust civil society as a cornerstone of a free and democratic society," as per the release.





Assistant Secretary Lu will finally culminate his six-day long visit in Bangladesh.





In Dhaka, he will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to "discuss US-Bangladesh cooperation," including on addressing the climate crisis and "deepening economic ties."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







