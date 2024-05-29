



New Delhi: Diplomat Vijay Khanduja is appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Cameroon, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.





Khanduja is presently posted as the Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe.





"Shri Vijay Khanduja (YOA: 2004), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Cameroon," the MEA release read.





He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.





(With Agency Inputs)







