



New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Manish Chauhan as India's next Ambassador to Jordan.





At present, Chauhan is posted as India's Ambassador to Portugal. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the MEA press release.





In a press release, MEA stated, "Shri Manish Chauhan (IFS : 1994), presently Ambassador of India to Portugal, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."





Previously, Manish Chauhan has been on several diplomatic assignments, including formal postings in Indian Missions in Beijing, Tehran and Hong Kong, according to Indian Embassy in Portugal statement.





He has also served in MEA, New Delhi in different capacities, handling responsibilities related to neighbourhood, external publicity, West Asia and North Africa Division, Administration and Personnel, Right to Information, as well as multilateral work.





Notably, India's relations with Jordan have been characterized by warmth and goodwill based on mutual respect. The first bilateral agreement for cooperation and friendly relations was signed in 1947 and was formalised in 1950 when the two countries established full-fledged diplomatic ties, according to the Indian Embassy in Jordan press release.





(With Agency Inputs)







