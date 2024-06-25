



New Delhi: China's Ambassador to India called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday evening, and discussed the bilateral relationship between India and China.





Upon receiving the Chinese envoy, Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote "Received Ambassador of China Xu Feihong this evening. Discussed our bilateral relationship and our common interest in its stabilization and progress."





He wished him a "successful tenure," through the post on X.





Xu arrived in New Delhi on May 10 and assumed charge as the Chinese Ambassador to India.





Xu Feihong is the 17th Chinese Ambassador to India. Notably, he became the first Chinese envoy to India in over 18 months.





The last Chinese Ambassador to India was Sun Weidong, who left in October 2022, at a time when India and China were trying to manage ties via multiple channels, following the Ladakh border standoff in 2020.





After assuming the charge, Xu said that India and China boast of being time-honoured civilizations and are each other's, important neighbours.





In an interview with China Global Television Network, Xu Feihong shared his first reaction to being appointed as the Indian ambassador after a considerable hiatus and said that it is an honourable mission and a sacred duty.





"I will do my best to deepen understanding and friendship between the two peoples, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and improve and advance the bilateral relationship," he said.





He further stressed that India and China are the biggest emerging markets and developing countries of the world.





"As President Xi Jinping said If China and India speak with one voice, the whole world will listen; if the two countries join hands, the whole world will pay attention," he noted.





(With Agency Inputs)







