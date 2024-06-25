



Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has claimed that India may be supplying weapons to Israel as a gesture of gratitude for Israeli support during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. Carmon made these comments in an interview with Israeli publication Ynetnews. He mentioned that India has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of supplying drones and munitions to Israel for its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.





During the Kargil War, Israel provided crucial military supplies and equipment to India, including precision-guided munitions and surveillance drones. Carmon highlighted that the Indians frequently remind Israel of their support during the Kargil War and suggested that India may now be repaying the favour.





It is important to note that these claims are made by a former Israeli Ambassador and have not been officially confirmed by either India or Israel. India has not provided any official statement regarding the alleged supply of arms to Israel.





